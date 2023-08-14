People are also reading…
“October cattle are approaching last week’s low today but did not fall below it,” the Hightower Report said. “News that China’s top private property developer is having financial problems has weakened the Chinese demand outlook, and a sharp rally in the dollar makes US beef exports less competitive on the global market.”
Hogs moved lower to begin the week, with a higher trend in hog weights expected to mean more production. “October lean hogs were sharply lower today, resuming the selloff that began last week and falling to their lowest level since July 3,” the Hightower Report said. “An upward trend in hog weights in recent weeks should boost pork production.”