Most of the nearby lean hog futures closed in the red on Thursday, with losses from 2 cents in June to $1.30 in October. July contracts however stayed in the black and ended the day up by 27 cents. July was at a net $2.55 gain for the week’s move. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Thursday afternoon was $1.01 higher to $94.12. The 6/5 CME Lean Hog Index was 65 cents higher to $81.86, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Cash markets are strong but the overbought technical condition of the futures may make buyers cautious, according to the Hightower Report.