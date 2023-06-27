Related to this story

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Beef demand reaches seasonal peak

The July hog contract ended Tuesday $3 higher to print the highest close for the contract since March 16. The other front months were also up …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were up for Choice and Select, USDA said.