Hog futures faded late on Monday, though the initial strength was enough to keep the board in the black at the close. July futures settled more than $1 off their high, but still up by $2.12 for the day. August futures ended with a 37 cent gain after slipping $2.75 from the early session high, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The fact that the cattle market sold off only slightly yesterday and basically held its own against a bearish Cattle on Feed report from Friday suggests it may be ready to consolidate its recent selloff from contract highs, according to the Hightower Report.