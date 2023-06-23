One thing markets can depend on right now is volatility, says Christopher Swift of Barchart.
“What we all know, and can be witness to, is the immense volatility that most all commodity markets are experiencing at the moment. Grain trading this week went from volatile to violent. Fat cattle remained pretty much quiet, but the feeder market was exposed greatly to the volatility,” he said today.
August cattle traded lower today in a choppy, two-sided range. Beef prices have stagnated, cash cattle are lower this week. However, the weekly export sales report showed U.S. beef export sales for the week ending June 15 at 13,305 tonnes, up from 13,047 the previous week but below the four-week average of 14,312.