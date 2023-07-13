People are also reading…
“August cattle are seeing some follow-through selling today after yesterday’s reversal top and lower close," the Hightower Report said. “US beef export sales for the week ending July 6 came in at 9,931 tonnes, down from 17,005 the previous week and the lowest since April 20. Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 565,200 tonnes, down from 715,200 a year ago.”
“August lean hogs are seeing choppy action today, trading both sides of unchanged near the bottom of yesterday’s range,” the Hightower Report said. “The market continues to consolidate after making a sharp rally off contract lows from late May… The weekly drought monitor showed 60% of the US hog inventory was in an area experiencing drought as of July 11.”