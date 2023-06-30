US beef supply is down significantly from last year, but the rally earlier this month may have priced that in, according to the Hightower Report. Excessive heat in Texas could be affecting weight gain and animal health.
It’s the last trading day for June fat cattle futures, as August was at a $5.25 discount from the Thursday settle. Live cattle also added to the rally on Thursday with 12 to 80 cent gains of as much as 0.44%. The feeder cattle market led the way on Thursday with 0.56% to 0.88% front month gains. August feeders were up by $2.12, and got to within $2.50 of their LoC high, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-Mini S&P 500 futures are up 0.64% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.94%. France’s CAC 40 was up 1.19%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 1.21% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.85%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.62% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.14%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.18%, EUR/USD was up 0.21% and USD/JPY was down 0.23%.
Energy: Aug WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.16 (0.23%), and Aug gasoline is down 0.18%.