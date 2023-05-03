Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 15 cents to $309.09/cwt.
- Select down $1.54 to $287.12/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,928 sold live at $175-178 and 2,250 sold dressed at $278-281. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 2,066 sold live at $174-180.35 and 876 head sold dressed at $278-281.
It was a pullback for June’s contract today, as they prepare for a pivotal pocket, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “We know funds are long ... so there is a risk for long liquidation.”
“The market’s short-term trend is negative as the close remains below the 9-day moving average,” The Hightower report said. “Momentum studies are still bearish but are now at oversold levels and will tend to support reversal action if it occurs.”