Cash cattle prices weakened last week, and the futures are exhibiting a lack of upside momentum, which suggests the market could be subjected to a bigger correction, according to the Hightower Report. Cattle supplies are tight, but with prices near all-time highs, the market may need stronger impetus to drive higher.
USDA quoted Wholesale Boxed Beef prices as $305.50 in Choice and $280.45 in Select. That was up by $2.89 and $3.22 respectively. USDA estimates Monday’s FI cattle slaughter was 119,000 head. That is down from 123k last week and from 121k during the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Outside markets
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Sep futures are down 0.64% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.08%. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.92%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.73% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.18%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.07% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.56%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.06%, EUR/USD was up 0.11% and USD/JPY was up 0.09%.
Energy: Sep WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.88 (1.07%), and Sep gasoline is up 0.13%.