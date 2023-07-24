Friday’s Cattle on Feed report was bearish, particularly for the deferred contracts, with June placements coming in at the top of the range of expectations and above a year ago, but the cattle market may be able to quickly move past the report and focus on the tight supply, according to the Hightower Report.
The bi-annual Cattle Inventory report had the total cattle herd at 95.9m head on July 1st. That was a 2.7% drop year over year. NASS reported 29.4m head of beef cows and 4.05 million replacement heifers. Those compare to 30.2m and 4.15m head respectively last year for a total drop of 2.6% to the beef breeding herd, according Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Outside markets
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Sep futures are up 0.16% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.43%. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.49%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.09% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.13%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.11% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.23%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.18%, EUR/USD was down 0.36% and USD/JPY was down 0.51%.
Energy: Sep WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.75 (0.94%), and Sep gasoline is up 1.17%.