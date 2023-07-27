The market is still trading last Friday’s bearish Cattle on Feed report, but supply is still tight, The Hightower Report said. “A key support level today could be the July 13 spike low at $178.625 and break below there could set the market up for a further decline.”
Cattle slaughter is up 4,000 head from this point last week and on pace with this week last year.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.77% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.97%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.88%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 1.43% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.35%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.20% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.68%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.58%, EUR/USD was down 0.53% and USD/JPY was up 0.33%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 69 cents (0.86%), and October gasoline is down 0.11%.