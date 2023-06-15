Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Cattle

The five-area weighted average steer price last we3ek was $188.75, up from $182.03 the previous week and $140.14 a year ago. Cattle supplies a…

Cattle

The USDA supply/demand report on Friday showed modest increases in US beef production estimates for 2023, but they were still down significant…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.