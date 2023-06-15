“Beef is strong, but some cash cattle prices were easier on Wednesday,” The Hightower Report said. Watch for the August live contract to have support at $170.90, they said, “as break below there would put $168.675 and $166.45 in sight.”
“USDA’s estimate for the week’s FI cattle slaughter was 374k head through Wednesday,” Alan Brugler of Barchart noted. “That is 4k head ahead of last week’s pace and is running 3k ahead of the same week last year.”
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.25% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.84%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.89%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.68% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.11%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.74% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.05%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.12%, EUR/USD was up 0.40% and USD/JPY was up 0.41%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.03 (1.51%), and August gasoline is up 1.53%.