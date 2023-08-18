Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for both Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.97 to $316.11/cwt.
- Select went up $2.10ts to $288.36.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 575 head sold at $185.69, with 70 sold dressed at $295.00. In Iowa/Minnesota, 127 head were sold live at $186.69, and 40 head were sold dressed at $294.
October cattle were higher today after closing lower for the previous five sessions. The market held above the July 31 low this morning which may have sparked some short covering. “Traders may have also grown cautious ahead of this afternoon's Cattle on Feed report,” The Hightower Report said.
While, October cattle hasn’t made new highs in over a month it really hasn’t gone down much either- maintaining a $4-5 consolidation pattern since the spike high, William Moore, a market analyst said in his AgMaster column today. “But the record high prices may be finally inhibiting consumer demand and the record long open interest makes the market very vulnerable to a sharp sell-off. But still, supplies are woefully short,” Moore says.