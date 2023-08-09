“October live cattle’s failure to approach the July high on its rally last week could have traders nervous about a potential top,” The Hightower Report said.
“Cash trade activity remains quiet this week,” Alan Brugler of Barchart said. “There were no deliveries vs. August cattle futures.”
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.13% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.84%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.78%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.67% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.55%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.49% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.53%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.13%, EUR/USD was up 0.26% and USD/JPY was down 0.01%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 98 cents (1.18%), and September gasoline is up 0.27%.