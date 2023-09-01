Tight cattle supplies are providing underlying support, but the market could be subject to some long liquidation on technical weakness today, according to the Hightower Report. Traders could be concerned about demand getting shut off by high prices.
USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were weaker on Thursday with a $1.32 drop in Choice and a 28 cent decline in Select. The Chc/Sel spread was $24.54. The FI cattle slaughter was 499k head for the week through Thursday. That is up from 488k head LW and up from 502k head during the same week last year. , according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Outside markets
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Sep futures are up 0.56% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.02%. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.29%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.10% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.48%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.48% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.28%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.24%, EUR/USD was up 0.22% and USD/JPY was down 0.65%.
Energy: Oct WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.95 (1.15%), and Oct gasoline is up 1.04%.