Cash cattle prices have been drifting lower “since mid-June” but Nebraska’s market traded higher last week, The Hightower Report said. “The five-day, five-area weighted average price on Friday was the lowest it had been since the end of May.”
The cash market has been “sparse” so far due to the holiday trade this week, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. “Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 209k head for the week through Wednesday. That compares to 250k head last year, when the holiday fell on Monday.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.90% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.20%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.72%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.07% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.88%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.54% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.70%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.25%, EUR/USD was up 0.27% and USD/JPY was down 0.34%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 22 cents (0.31%), and August gasoline is down 0.55%.