Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.42 to $310.02/cwt.
- Select was up $2.66 to $291.00.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 244 head sold dressed for $275. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was no reportable trade.
“Ideas that retail demand might struggle short-term helped to pressure,” the Hightower Report said. “June cattle could find support from the large discount of futures to the cash market, and from the recent jump in beef prices. Boxed beef cutout values are trading at the highest level since September 2021.”
Traders continue to watch cattle slaughter numbers, which are running lower than the same period a week ago. “USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter as 620,000 head through Saturday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That is 2,000 head lighter for the week, and is 27,000 head below the same week last year.”