Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select today, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.62 cent to $284.54/cwt.
- Select went up 75 cents to $284.54.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA had no reportable trade. Likewise, n Iowa/Minnesota, there was no reportable trade.
Live Cattle futures were higher Wednesday and closing on new contract highs for June with active volume. 2024 contracts all made new contract highs, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. “Producers selling on the show list would like to keep cattle on feed, put on a few more pounds versus replacing with high priced feeders that are hard to find,” he said.
Cattle weights are light and suggest producers are current with their marketings, The Hightower Report said today.