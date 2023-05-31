Beef production last week was down 1.7% from last year “and supply could tighten further in the weeks ahead,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.14% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.86%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.04%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.78% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.16%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.61% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.41%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.23%, EUR/USD was down 0.46% and USD/JPY was down 0.04%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.01 (1.43%), and July gasoline is down 0.88%.