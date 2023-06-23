Related to this story

August live cattle were lower last week, down by 12 cents Friday to Friday. The other front month saw gains on Friday that dragged the board i…

Choppy, two-sided trade in the August contract has dominated the week so far, The Hightower Report said. “Last week’s high looks formidable, b…

August live cattle traded to contract highs for the fifth straight session on Friday. The market is in lofty territory and is vulnerable to a …

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for Choice and Select, USDA said.