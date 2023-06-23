Traders may be hesitant to push the market ahead of this afternoon’s Cattle on Feed report, according to the Hightower Report. Look for resistance in August cattle at $173.10 and $174.275 with support at $168.75
Live cattle futures closed triple digits stronger past the June’s 40 cent gain. The August was a $6.50 discount to June ahead of next Friday’s expiration. The feeder cattle market closed with $2.95 to $3.37 gains on the day. August feeders are still at a net $4.25 loss for the week, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-Mini S&P 500 futures are down 0.55% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.62%. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.59%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 1.19% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.24%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index dropped 1.31% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.45%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.47%, EUR/USD was down 0.67% and USD/JPY was up 0.01%.
Energy: Aug WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.11 (1.60%), and Aug gasoline is down 1.42%.