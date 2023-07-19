Cattle markets rallied by triple-digits yesterday, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. “The feeder cattle market fell $0.95 to $1.42 on the higher feed costs. Cash trade has been limited on Monday and Tuesday.”
The market “is not drawing support from beef prices,” The Hightower Report said, which have been working steadily lower since early June. “The extreme heat in the southern Plains is raising concerns about weight gain and animal health.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.18%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.03%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.19% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.74%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.03% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.24%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.30%, EUR/USD was down 0.13% and USD/JPY was up 0.56%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 37 cents (0.48%), and September gasoline is up 0.44%.