Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“Beef prices are the highest since September 2021, and June cattle still hold a larger than normal discount to the cash,” The Hightower Report…

Cattle

Beef prices are the highest since September 2021, and while the cash cattle market is lower, it is still trading at a $15 premium to the June …