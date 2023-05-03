April’s cattle on Feed number was “higher than expected,” CIH said, “but the real surprise was March placements, down only 0.65% from last year.” They noted that slaughter-ready supplies are becoming more current.
The market still faces tightening supply ahead, “and June is trading at a discount to the cash market,” The Hightower Report said. “The short-term technical action is bearish.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.19% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.56%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.33%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.75% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.29%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.14% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.12%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.41%, EUR/USD was up 0.37% and USD/JPY was down 0.79%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $2.09 (2.90%), and June gasoline is down 2.17%.