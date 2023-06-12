The USDA supply/demand report on Friday showed modest increases in US beef production estimates for 2023, but they were still down significantly from 2022 levels, according to the Hightower Report.
Cattle futures had a cool down last week, despite the strong cash trade. Feeders got very close to the all time high for the front month contract last week. Cash trade this week was $188-$194 in the North, and near $186 in the South. Thursday’s feeder cattle market closed with futures $0.45 to $1.22 in the red. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 6/7 was $222.20 after another $2.92 increase, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-Mini S&P 500 futures are up 0.28% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0%. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.71%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.81% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.24%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.08%% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.52%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.10%, EUR/USD was up 0.16% and USD/JPY was down 0.14%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 2.13 (3.04%), and July gasoline is down 2.32%.