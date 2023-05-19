Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and also up on Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $2.79 to $301.10/cwt.
- Select went up 33 cents to $283.94.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA had not reportable trade today, with 2,498 dressed head sold at $281.70. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was no live reportable trade, and 535 head were sold dressed at $281.84
“The market is in a bullish posture,” The Hightower Report said today.
Today’s Cattle On Feed report showed 96.6% On Feed vs the 96.5% estimate, 95.8% Placements vs the 96.3% estimate and 89.9% Marketed vs the estimate of 90.3%, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said today.
However, Christopher Swift of Barchart says he dislikes feeling so glum about the cattle market, “but current actions by administrative leaders, banking failures with real estate in significant jeopardy, and now a seeming push to sell bonds, does not give me a good feeling about the direction of the economy,” he says.