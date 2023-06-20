Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $3.23 to $336.91/cwt.
- Select went up $2.83 cents to $309.93.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, none were reported. In Iowa/Minnesota, 110 head were sold live at $184, and dressed none reportable.
Cash cattle are weaker, but beef prices are the highest since August 2021, The Hightower Report said today.
“Cash cattle prices ended lower last week, but the beef market remained strong, and this could support the cattle futures this week,” the report said.
Backgrounders are losing the cattle feeders’ willingness to pay. Cheap corn is no longer in the cards, and while it may not be any higher, the normal carry that has developed within contract months makes the September of this year's corn the cheapest for the next 12 months, Christopher Swift of Barchart said today.