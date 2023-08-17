Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was $5.15 higher to $324.14/cwt.
- Select was up $1.49 to $286.26.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 5,045 head sold live for $185-187, and 1,395 head sold dressed for $290-295. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,963 head sold live for $184-189, and 725 head sold dressed for $290-295.
“Friday’s Cattle on Feed report is expected to show July placements down 5.5% from last year via trade expectation,” Brugler Marketing said. “Marketings during the month are seen at a 5.2% decrease. August 1 on feed inventory is expected to be down 1.6% vs. last year.”
“Cumulative (beef export) sales for 2023 have reached 649,900 tonnes, down from 809,800 a year ago and below the five-year average of 714,300,” the Hightower Report said. “The largest buyer this week was South Korea at 4,573 tonnes, followed by China at 3,205 and Japan at 2,860.”