December cattle saw a bit of back and fill yesterday after the moves to all-time highs at the end of last week, according to the Hightower Report. Traders may be getting cautious ahead of Friday’s Cattle on Feed report.
Wholesale Boxed Beef prices for Monday afternoon were shown 39 cents weaker in Choice but 29 cents higher in Select. That had the Chc/Sel spread at $21.91. USDA estimated 121k head for Monday’s FI cattle slaughter. That compares to 125k head both last week and the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Outside markets
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Dec futures are down 0.02% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.0%. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.01%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.28% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.10%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.03% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.87%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.24%, EUR/USD was up 0.10 and USD/JPY was up 0.09%.
Energy: Nov WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.94 (1.04%), and Nov gasoline is up 0.43%.