Weaker cash markets could put pressure on the nearby cattle futures today, according to the Hightower Report. The trade is looking a softer demand trend now that the July 4 holiday has come and gone.
USDA reported cash sales near $178 in the South on Thursday as volumes picked up after the 4th. Northern trade remains mostly established into Friday, with limited $179 - $184 live and $290 dressed. Thursday’s FCE auction had 1,698 head listed; 85 steers were sold at $180, while the rest went unsold on $178 bids and $180 asks. Feeder cattle futures ended the day with $2.42 to $2.82 losses, but were $1.20 off their lows, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: July E-Mini S&P 500 futures are up 0.08% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.47%. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.66%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.49% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.38%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.28% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.97%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.42%, EUR/USD was up 0.28% and USD/JPY was down 0.79%.
Energy: Aug WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.23 (0.32%), and Aug gasoline is up 0.63%.