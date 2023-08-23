Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was unchanged at $317.05/cwt.
- Select rose $2.08 to $291.59.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 760 head sold live for $185-186, and 451 head sold dressed for $292.
“The heat dome across the nation’s mid-section lends support to prices on concerns about weight loss in feedlots,” the Hightower Report said. “Cash cattle are quiet this week, but they have been drifting lower for the last week and a half. Beef prices have been firm, with the USDA boxed beef cutout reaching its highest level since July 6 yesterday and coming in higher today.”
“USDA estimated Tuesday cattle slaughter at 124k head for a weekly running total of 246k,” Brugler Marketing said. “That is 2k more than last week but down 4,000 head from the same week last year.”