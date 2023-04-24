Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 52 cents to $307.12/cwt.
- Select up 90 cents to $288.70/cwt.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.
The USDA estimated the week’s cattle slaughter at 622k head through Saturday. That had the full year total at 10.027mln head, a 3.1% lag compared to last year’s pace, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Marketings of fed cattle during March totaled 1.98 million head, 1% below 2022. Other disappearance totaled 53,000 head during March, unchanged from 2022.
It is possible traders could be disappointed that placements were more than anticipated, especially in Texas up 5% and Nebraska unchanged. On the other side of the coin, Kansas was down 5% with Iowa down just 1%, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.