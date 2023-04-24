Feeder cattle’s cash index “has turned softer” in the past few sessions, Total Farm Marketing said. “The index was down 56 cents on Friday,” they noted. “The weakness limited the April feeder futures.”
The large discount of June to the cash “is a factor which may continue to support,” The Hightower Report said. “The bearish USDA report might spark selling pressures early today.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.06% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.16%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.07%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.29% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.16%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.78% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.10%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.20%, EUR/USD was up 0.20% and USD/JPY was up 0.33%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 44 cents (0.57%), and June gasoline is down 0.81%.