Weaker beef prices and weaker cash cattle may be setting the October futures up for a steeper decline. October live cattle pushed below last week’s consolidation on Monday to trade at their lowest level since July 7, according to the Hightower Report.
Feeder cattle closed mixed to start the week. Futures were UNCH in August, and 40 cents weaker in November. The Sep and Oct contracts were 22 and 2 cents higher respectively. USDA’s OKC Feeder Auction Review had 4,500 head listed with prices steady to $3 higher. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 7/27 was 58 cents higher to $242.87, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Outside markets
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Sep futures are down 0.42% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.11%. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.81%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.85% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.31%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index was UNCH overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.92%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.53%, EUR/USD was down 0.36% and USD/JPY was UP 0.60%.
Energy: Sep WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.761(0.75%), and Sep gasoline is up 0.61%.