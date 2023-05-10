Lower weights suggest production “may come in lower than expected over the near term,” The Hightower Report said. “The discount to the cash market is a positive force.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.78% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.12%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.09%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.06% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.16%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.15% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.41%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.29%, EUR/USD was up 0.30% and USD/JPY was down 0.56%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 7 cents (0.09%), and June gasoline is up 0.59%.