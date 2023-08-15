Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for both Choice and select today, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.76 to $307.26/cwt.
- Select went up $2.58 to $283.03.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA had no reportable sales in live or dressed cattle today. In Iowa/Minnesota, 36 head were sold live at $187, and 368 head were sold dressed at $295.00.
October cattle closed lower for the third straight session after trading to their lowest level since August 3. Lower cash cattle prices last week may cause concern about the sustainability of lofty futures prices, The Hightower Report said today. “On the other hand, the USDA boxed beef cutout came in at $307.47 this morning, up $1.97 from yesterday and the highest it has been since July 12,” The Report said.
Packers are slowing kills, allowing for boxes to rise and carcass weights to increase, Christopher Swift of Barchart said this afternoon. Consumers, although still showing they are buyers, via the retail sales report, are most likely not increasing beef consumption. “I think the boxes are higher due to the lower slaughter pace,” Swift said.