December cattle traded through last Thursday’s high to their highest level since July 20, which leaves the contract high of 183.750 as the next upside target. Traders will be looking to the USDA supply/demand report today for adjustments in beef production for upcoming quarters, according to the Hightower Report.
USDA confirmed cash trade last week was near $180 for the South, and near $290 in the beef for the North, according to Total Farm Marketing. The USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef report had lower prices for Monday. Choice was marked $2.79 lower, at $310.11, and Select was 61 cents weaker to $285.44, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Sep futures are down 0.21% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.19%. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.02%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.30% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.52%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.18% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.95%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.27%, EUR/USD was down 0.34% and USD/JPY was up 0.37%.
Energy: Oct WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.10 (1.26%), and Oct gasoline is up 0.33%.