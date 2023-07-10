Friday’s rally in August live cattle put the market on track to test the June 7 contract high at 178.10, and while that price may appear to be extreme, supply remains tight and the market has received some positive demand news, according to the Hightower Report.
Friday’s cattle trade ended with triple digit gains. Futures were up $0.85 to $2.42 on the day as August finished out the week with a net 17 cent loss. USDA showed Friday sales were up $1 for the North from $183-$185 and steady at $178 in the South. Feeder cattle settled $2.80 to $3.27 higher on the week’s last trade day, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-Mini S&P 500 futures are up 0.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.85%. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.78%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.66% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.47%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.22% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.61%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.18%, EUR/USD was down 0.13% and USD/JPY was up 0.16%.
Energy: Aug WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.59 (0.80%), and Aug gasoline is down 0.89%.