June’s cattle contract “experience bullish technical action yesterday” after holding its support, The Hightower Report said. “Sellers were active early as beef prices have been sloppy and fell to the lowest level since April 12.”
“With corn crashing, Feeders were able to quickly shake off the decline and raced to the session high at 232.05,” Walsh Trading said. . It consolidated the rest of the session and settled in the middle of the range at 231.15.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.12% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.93%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.50%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.99% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.25%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.40% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.60%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.45%, EUR/USD was down 0.46% and USD/JPY was up 0.39%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 46 cents (0.63%), and July gasoline is down 0.38%.