Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $1.15 to $305.72/cwt.
- Select rose 4 cents to $284.58/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 6,011 sold live at $173-177 and 2,684 sold dressed at $277-280. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 5,582 sold live at $172-178 and 1,811 head sold dressed at $275-280.
Export sales were lower than last week by 3,500 tonnes and matched the four-week average. Last week’s mark was the highest since early February.
“The increase of volume of sales of stockers and feeders recently, filling holes once believed going to be void, should keep the number of cattle on feed between 11.5 and 11.7 million head,” Christpher Swift of Swift Trading said. “Were the economic headwinds to pick up further, it will strengthen my belief that it will impact consumer discretionary demand, and therefore beef.”