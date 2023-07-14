Technical indicators are showing a loss of upside momentum, The Hightower Report said. “Stochastics have crossed negative which could ultimately spark a bigger correction.”
“USDA’s estimate for the week’s FI cattle slaughter was 504,000 head through Thursday. That compares to 498k head during the same week last year.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.32% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.29%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.17%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.08% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.04%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.04% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.09%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.13%, EUR/USD was up 0.03% and USD/JPY was up 0.65%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 90 cents (1.17%), and September gasoline is down 0.71%.