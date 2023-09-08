October live cattle pushed through their Aug. 4 high at 183.725 yesterday, leaving the contract high from July 20 at 185.75 as the next upside target, according to the Hightower Report. Cattle supplies are tight, and recent comments about resilient domestic demand suggest the market could have the fundamentals to move higher.
Feeder cattle were also higher on Thursday with a new ATH for the front month at $255.95. The Sep contract ended just 38 cents below the session high with a $2.42 gain. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was 32 cents weaker to $247.49 for 9/05, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Outside markets
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Sep futures are up 0.04% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.14%. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.23%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.08% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.03%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.18% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.16%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.12%, EUR/USD was up 0.09% and USD/JPY was up 0.12%.
Energy: Oct WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.72 (0.83%), and Oct gasoline is up 2.91%.