October live cattle have extended last week’s recovery into this week and could be ready to test the August high at 183.725, according to the Hightower Report. The return of hot weather to the nation’s mid-section this weekend could hurt weight gain in feedlots and keep pastureland dry from Iowa and Nebraska to Texas.
Wholesale Boxed Beef prices for Monday afternoon were $0.86 weaker in Choice and $0.58 lower in Select. USDA estimated Monday’s slaughter at 125k head. That is up from 122k last week and from 123k during the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Outside markets
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Sep futures are down 0.14% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.05%. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.16%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.15% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.32%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.20% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.18%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.21%, EUR/USD was down 0.22% and USD/JPY was up 0.45%.
Energy: Oct WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.48 (0.60%), and Oct gasoline is down 0.60%.