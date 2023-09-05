October cattle continue to consolidate inside a 7-week range, as tight cattle supplies are offset by a softer tone in the cash market, according to the Hightower Report. The USDA boxed beef cutout was up $1.61 at mid-session Friday and closed 70 cents higher at $314.49.
Friday Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were shown at $314.49 in Choice and $290.29 in Select. That was a 70 cent and a $1.04 increase respectively. The ribs were $521.74 in Choice and $442.61 in Select. USDA estimates the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 629k head through Saturday. That compares to 626k last week and 642k during the same week last year. YTD slaughter trails last year’s pace by 4.1%, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Sep futures are down 0.30% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.07%. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.01%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.03% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.17%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.71% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.30%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.42%, EUR/USD was down 0.58% and USD/JPY was up 0.46%.
Energy: Oct WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.08 (0.09%), and Oct gasoline is up 0.26%.