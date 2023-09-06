Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.91 to $313.57/cwt.
- Select was $1.93 lower to $287.61.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 797 head sold dressed for $286-288. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 3,964 head sold live for $182-184, and 995 head sold dressed for $288.
“The market has been in a sideways pattern for seven weeks, as tight supply has provided underlying support, but a lack of new developments on that front has limited the upside,” the Hightower Report said. “The market has been under the influence of a key reversal top since July 20.”
“USDA’s estimate for the week’s FI cattle slaughter was 131,000 head with 3,000 for Monday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That matches the same week last year reflecting the holiday.”