Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $2.79 to $310.11/cwt.
- Select was 61 cents lower to $285.44.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 34 head sold live for $186, and 80 head sold dressed for $290.
Traders are watching trends in cash cattle prices and supply news. “Cash cattle prices were steady last week, and producers have been described as patient sellers with the cattle supply as tight as it is,” the Hightower Report said.
Boxed beef prices moved lower to start the week. “The USDA boxed beef cutout came in at $310.20 this morning, down $2.70 from Friday afternoon,” the Hightower Report said.