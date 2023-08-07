Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 30 cents to $301.49/cwt.
- Select was $1.47 lower to $275.01.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 36 head sold live for $186, and no dressed sales reported.
“On Friday the market traded to its highest level since July 20, when it made a contract high,” the Hightower Report said. “The high that day, $185.750, is a key resistance level. Cash live cattle prices averaged about $1.50 higher last week than the previous week.”
“According to the Wall Street Journal, the number of cattle in the United States is at its lowest level in nearly a decade in mid-2023 and is set to get even more expensive,” Barchart.com said. “Therefore, the seasonally weak offseason for demand may follow the pattern of the past years, and prices could continue to rise.”