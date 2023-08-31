Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.32 to $313.79/cwt.
- Select was 28 cents lower to $289.25.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 6,318 head sold live for $180-186.50, and 6,325 head sold dressed for $288-294. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 4,518 head sold live for $182-186, and 678 head sold dressed for $290-292.
“Export Sales data from this morning had 18,170 MT of beef bookings for the week that ended 8/24,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was a 5-wk high led by sales to China. Beef exports were reported at 19,884 MT which was a CY high. Total beef commitments were 679,502 MT as of 8/24 – trailing last year’s pace by 16%.”
“Futures are lower despite what appeared to be a positive export sales report this morning,” the Hightower Report said. “…The largest buyer this week was China at 6,112 tonnes, followed by Japan at 2,811 and South Korea at 2,387. This was China’s biggest weekly purchase since last November.”