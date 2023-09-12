Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were booth higher on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $2.08 to $308.03/cwt.
- Select went up $1.66 to $283.78.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 200 live head at $180.00 no reported dressed. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no reportable numbers today for live or dressed.
Feeders led the way out of the weekend break with $2.12 to $2.37 gains of 0.8%. The September contract was up by 87 cents on the day, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
Specs are actively rolling out of October. “Remember September is a non-spot month and speculators dominate the trading,” Steve Lehner of ADM Investor Services said today.
The monthly USDA supply/demand report showed a 60-million-pound decline in their forecast for US beef production in the third quarter and an increase of 20 million pounds for the fourth quarter for a net increase of 40 million in their forecast for 2023. 2024 numbers were left unchanged, The Hightower Report said.