Cash live cattle saw some light trade at higher prices yesterday, which could support a rally today. That trade was in Iowa/Minnesota, where 1,178 head were reported at $188, above the average for last week of $186.12, according to the Hightower Report. However no trade was reported in other regions.
USDA’s weekly Export Sales update had 12,434 MT of beef bookings for the week that ended 7/27. That was 60% of last week’s volume, but 3% above the same week last year. South Korea and Japan were the top buyers. Beef exports were 17,240 MT for the week leaving total shipments at 478,428 MT for the year. That trails last year by 14%, but remains the 4th most on record through July at the weekly level, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.