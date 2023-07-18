Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $2.10 to $304.68/cwt.
- Select rose 87 cents to $276.61/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales and 40 sold dressed at $295. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 80 head sold live at $184 and no dressed sales.
Cattle supplies “are still tight,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “Extreme heat in the southern plains have raised concerns about weight gains and we are still amid the best demand period of the year.”
Despite higher trade August’s contract still didn’t hit the contract high. “The heat is expected to expand into northern plains this weekend.”