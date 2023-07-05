Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $5.56 to $322.78/cwt.
- Select was $1.61 lower to $292.69.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 164 head sold live for $180, and no dressed sales.
Analysts are watching slaughter numbers, although the holiday this week affected the volume. “Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 76,000 head for Monday, reflecting the low holiday related volume,” Brugler Marketing said.
Recent technical developments worked against the market on Wednesday. “On Monday the market came up short of testing the high from the key reversal top on June 7, and this may have pulled support from the market today,” the Hightower Report said.