USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were up $1.42 in Choice and 26 cents for Select in the afternoon update. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 126k head, up 6k from last week and 3k higher than the same week last year. That is down from 633k last week and from 663k during the same week last year, according Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Outside markets
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Sep futures are down 0.04% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.02%. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.30%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.18% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.11%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 2.13% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.06%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.26%, EUR/USD was down 0.32% and USD/JPY was up 0.03%.
Energy: Sep WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.23 (0.28%), and Sep gasoline is down 1.61%.